Gear Up for TotalEnergies (TTE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $45.5 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.2%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TotalEnergies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' should come in at 2,537.58 KBOE/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,461 KBOE/D in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' at 1,451.27 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1424 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gas Production per day - Total' will reach 5,516.75 Mcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,249 Mcf/D.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Liquids Production per day - Total' should arrive at 1,523.00 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1482 thousands of barrels of oil.



Over the past month, TotalEnergies shares have recorded returns of -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

