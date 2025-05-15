Gear Up for Toll Brothers (TOL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Toll Brothers (TOL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.5 billion, exhibiting a decline of 11.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Toll Brothers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Home Sales' at $2.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Land sales' to come in at $18.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -90.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Closed/Delivered - Units' of 2,624. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,641.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Units' reaching 6,756. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,093.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' should come in at $949.89. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,002.30.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net contracts - Units' will reach 3,068. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,041 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Backlog Price' stands at $1,100.15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,040.20 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Selling Communities' will reach 416. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 386.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog - Value' will reach $7.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin- Home sales' will likely reach $641.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $683.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- Land sales and other' should arrive at $0.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $177.49 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>



Toll Brothers shares have witnessed a change of +14.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TOL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.