Gear Up for TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TJX (TJX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.2 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TJX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' to reach $10.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- TJX International' at $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' should arrive at $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' will reach $2.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' should come in at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' will likely reach 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' of 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

Analysts expect 'Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)' to come in at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change' will reach 1.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total' reaching 5,105. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,954.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' stands at 1,341. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,319 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' will reach 1,221. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,197 in the same quarter last year.



TJX shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TJX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

