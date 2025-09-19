Gear Up for Thor Industries (THO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries (THO) to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 31%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 30.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Thor Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable' stands at $853.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles' will reach $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized' to come in at $455.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Other' reaching $201.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European' at $861.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America' will likely reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European' should come in at 13,647 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,982 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable' will reach 26,945 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28,572 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units sales - Total' should arrive at 43,995 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47,331 .

Analysts forecast 'Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America)' to reach 30,348 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32,349 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized' of 3,403 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,777 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European' will reach $143.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $176.14 million.

Over the past month, shares of Thor Industries have returned -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. Currently, THO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.