Gear Up for TFI International (TFII) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (TFII) will report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TFI International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' will likely reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Logistics' at $466.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' will reach $722.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Truckload' will reach $771.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +93.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' should come in at 89.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will reach 89.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' to reach 89.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Canadian LTL - Tonnage' to come in at 642.95 KTons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 639 KTons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. LTL - Tonnage' reaching 860.18 KTons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 835 KTons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio' of 78.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 79.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Canadian LTL - Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)' should arrive at $11.23. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.82.

The consensus estimate for 'Canadian LTL - Shipments' stands at 603.41 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 583 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of TFI International have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, TFII carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

