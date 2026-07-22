Gear Up for TFI International (TFII) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TFI International Inc. (TFII) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, indicating an increase of 18.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.17 billion, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TFI International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' at $1.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Fuel surcharge' to come in at $314.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Logistics' should come in at $432.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' should arrive at $895.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' to reach 90.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' will reach 89.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will reach 88.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.5% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. LTL - Average weight per shipment' of $1553.4 pounds. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1284.0 pounds in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. LTL - Shipments' will reach 1.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. LTL - Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)' reaching $19.77 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.80 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. LTL - Tonnage' stands at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. LTL - Adjusted operating ratio' will likely reach 90.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, TFI International shares have recorded returns of +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TFII will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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