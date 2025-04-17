Gear Up for Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Instruments (TXN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Texas Instruments metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $213.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' stands at $608.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Analog' should arrive at $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Analog' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.01 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Other' should come in at -$56.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $173 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' will reach $90.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Texas Instruments have experienced a change of -19.4% in the past month compared to the -6.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

