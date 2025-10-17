Gear Up for Tesla (TSLA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla (TSLA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 26.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $26.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tesla metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Automotive sales' to reach $19.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' will likely reach $3.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +38.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services and other' stands at $3.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' will reach $437.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -40.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- United States' reaching $13.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Other International' will reach $7.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- China' at $5.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total vehicle deliveries' should arrive at 467,163 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 462,890 .

Analysts expect 'Other models deliveries' to come in at 17,760 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,915 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Model 3/Y deliveries' will reach 444,641 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 439,975 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Storage deployed' of 11598 megawatt hours. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6900 megawatt hours in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Leased Units' should come in at 15,423 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,449 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tesla have demonstrated returns of +2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

