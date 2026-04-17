Gear Up for Tesla (TSLA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tesla (TSLA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.92 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tesla metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automotive sales' should arrive at $15.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' will reach $3.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services and other' of $3.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' at $413.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.6%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $11.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Other International' to reach $6.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +37.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- China' should come in at $4.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total vehicle deliveries' stands at 362,278 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 336,681 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other models deliveries' will reach 12,750 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,881 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Model 3/Y deliveries' reaching 359,564 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 323,800 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Storage deployed' will reach 10638 megawatt hours. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10400 megawatt hours in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Leased Units' will likely reach 10,003 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,721 .

Shares of Tesla have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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