Gear Up for Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teradyne (TER) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 43.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $968.79 million, increasing 28.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teradyne metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test- System on-a-Chip' will reach $521.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test- Memory' of $166.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +47.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Industrial Automation (Robotics)' to come in at $93.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Over the past month, shares of Teradyne have returned +21.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, TER carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

