Gear Up for TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TD SYNNEX (SNX) to post quarterly earnings of $4.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 36.1%. Revenues are expected to be $16.74 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TD SYNNEX metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Americas' should arrive at $7.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Europe' will reach $6.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)' should come in at $957.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of TD SYNNEX have demonstrated returns of +23.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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