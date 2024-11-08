Gear Up for Target Hospitality (TH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Hospitality (TH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 72.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $87.9 million, exhibiting a decline of 39.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Target Hospitality metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' will reach $36.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Government' at $48.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -53.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' will reach $12.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.08 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Government' stands at $37.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Target Hospitality here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Target Hospitality have returned +10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, TH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.