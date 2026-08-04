Gear Up for Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.95 billion, increasing 16.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Targa Resources metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gathering and Processing - NGL sales per day' reaching 665.02 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 606.40 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gathering and Processing - Gross NGL production - Coastal' should arrive at 38.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.60 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gathering and Processing - Condensate sales per day' will reach 21.59 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.10 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Logistics and Marketing - NGL sales' should come in at 1,222.45 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,151.10 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Logistics and Marketing - Export volumes' will likely reach 435.14 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 423.10 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Logistics and Marketing - Fractionation volumes' will reach 1,166.05 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 969.10 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes' to reach . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gathering and Processing - Total Gross NGL production' stands at 1,131.45 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,025.20 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate' will reach $85.35 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.79 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands' of . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Coastal' at . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Permian Midland' to come in at . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Over the past month, Targa Resources shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRGP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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