Gear Up for T-Mobile (TMUS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile (TMUS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $21.73 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 6.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific T-Mobile metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Equipment revenues' will likely reach $3.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total service revenues' reaching $17.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other revenues' will reach $237.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Wholesale and other service revenues' to reach $714.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total postpaid customer accounts' stands at 32.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' should arrive at 731.49 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 710.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total High Speed Internet customers, end of period' of 7.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' at 422.58 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 415.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Net customer additions - Total customers' will reach 1.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.60 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total postpaid customers' will reach 110.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 102.19 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Prepaid customers' to come in at 25.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.31 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' should come in at 1.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of T-Mobile have returned -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, TMUS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

