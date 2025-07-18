Gear Up for T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile (TMUS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8%. Revenues are expected to be $20.97 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some T-Mobile metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Equipment revenues' at $3.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total service revenues' will reach $17.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other revenues' should come in at $235.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Wholesale and other service revenues' will reach $708.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' will reach 696.18 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 777.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' of 409.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 406.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' reaching 1.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.34 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Prepaid ARPU' stands at $35.09 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.94 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Postpaid phone ARPU' will likely reach $49.87 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.07 .

Analysts forecast 'Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' to reach 80.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.25 million.

Analysts expect 'Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' to come in at 26.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.37 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total customers' should arrive at 132.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 125.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of T-Mobile have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.