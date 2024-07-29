Gear Up for Sysco (SYY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sysco (SYY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $20.59 billion, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sysco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Other' should arrive at $328.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- SYGMA' will reach $2.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'International Foodservice Operations' should come in at $3.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'U.S. Foodservice Operations' to come in at $14.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' stands at $20.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.62 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA' will reach $19.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'OTHER- Gross Profit' of $87.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88.72 million.

Analysts predict that the 'SYGMA- Gross Profit' will reach $158.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $160.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' will likely reach $161.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.90 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' reaching $1.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'International Foodservice Operations- Gross Profit' at $771.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $724.36 million.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. Foodservice Operations- Gross Profit' to reach $2.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Sysco shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SYY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

