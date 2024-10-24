Gear Up for Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco (SYY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $20.45 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sysco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Other' will reach $308.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- SYGMA' should come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Foodservice Operations' will reach $3.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Foodservice Operations' stands at $14.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'SYGMA- Gross Profit' will likely reach $156.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $152.81 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Other' of $78.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA' will reach $15.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.77 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' at $11.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- U.S. Foodservice Operations' to reach $2.80 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- International Foodservice Operations' to come in at $773.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $732.04 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' should arrive at $989.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $953.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' reaching $116.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116.18 million.



Over the past month, Sysco shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SYY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

