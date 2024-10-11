Gear Up for Synchrony (SYF) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony (SYF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.52 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Synchrony metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 32.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin' of 14.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Average Loan receivables, including held for sale' to reach $102.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables' will reach 5.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Purchase Volume' will likely reach $46.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Period-end loan receivables' stands at $103.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $97.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance' will reach $124.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.69 billion.

Analysts expect 'Platform Analysis - Digital - Period-end loan receivables' to come in at $27.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.69 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Platform Analysis - Home & Auto - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' reaching $32.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume' at $15.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.45 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables' will reach $19.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.87 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' should come in at $19.61 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.57 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Synchrony here>>>



Over the past month, Synchrony shares have recorded returns of +11.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.