Gear Up for Stryker (SYK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Stryker (SYK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.39 per share, indicating an increase of 9.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.13 billion, representing an increase of 10.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Stryker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' should come in at $4.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics' at $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips' will reach $504.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Other' should arrive at $253.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Geography- International' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' to come in at $5.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- United States' stands at $1.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities- United States' reaching $828.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Knees- United States' to reach $553.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips- United States' will reach $318.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geography- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Neuro Cranial- International' will likely reach $118.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Geography- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- vascular- International' of $241.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Stryker have demonstrated returns of +0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.