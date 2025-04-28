Gear Up for Stryker (SYK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Stryker (SYK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Stryker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine' will reach $2.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' will likely reach $3.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' will reach $624.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine' should arrive at $172.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Geography- International' of $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' to come in at $4.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- United States' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' reaching $669.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' stands at $455.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' will reach $265.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine- International' should come in at $49.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- International' at $700.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.



Over the past month, Stryker shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SYK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

