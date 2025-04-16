Gear Up for Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Steel Dynamics (STLD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, indicating a decline of 62.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.15 billion, representing a decrease of 11.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Steel Dynamics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Net Sales- Steel' of $2.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of -14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication' to come in at $392.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Net Sales- Metals Recycling' will reach $517.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'External Net Sales- Other' to reach $305.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton)' will reach 1,013.68 $/ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,201 $/ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton)' at 2,858.10 $/ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,141 $/ton in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Steel - External Shipments (Tons)' stands at 2,850.32 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,803.57 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons)' will reach 138.17 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 143.84 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)' should arrive at 381.08 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 417 $/ton.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' should come in at 2,050.68 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,993.31 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)' will likely reach 1,445.25 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,453.62 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions' reaching 452.15 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 418.55 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.



