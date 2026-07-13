Gear Up for State Street (STT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, State Street Corporation (STT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 30.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some State Street metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 5.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.3%.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $294.79 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $304.65 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio' will likely reach 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under Management (AUM)' should arrive at $6182.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5117.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $833.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $729.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total fee and other revenue' should come in at $3.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis' will reach $833.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $729.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Software services' of $177.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $230.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Other fee revenue' will reach $116.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Management fees' will reach $747.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $562.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Servicing fees' at $1.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Foreign exchange trading services' reaching $404.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $431.00 million.

Shares of State Street have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), STT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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