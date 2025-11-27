Gear Up for Sprinklr (CXM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sprinklr (CXM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, indicating a decline of 10% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $209.55 million, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sprinklr metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription' of $186.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services' should come in at $23.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Margin - Subscription' stands at 76.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 80.0%.

Shares of Sprinklr have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CXM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)

