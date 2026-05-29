Gear Up for Sprinklr (CXM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sprinklr (CXM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $215.96 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sprinklr metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $193.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $22.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin - Subscription' will reach 74.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Sprinklr have returned +8.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Currently, CXM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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