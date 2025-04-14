Gear Up for Snap-On (SNA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Snap-On (SNA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Snap-On metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' at $464.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' to reach $506.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' will reach $369.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' will reach $67.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' of $58.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.40 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' will likely reach $121.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $117.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' stands at $114.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.90 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Snap-On here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Snap-On have returned +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. Currently, SNA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

