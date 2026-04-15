Gear Up for SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, SmarFinancial (SMBK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 20.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $53.65 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SmarFinancial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 62.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $5.45 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.87 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $7.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.60 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $46.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.58 million.

Over the past month, shares of SmarFinancial have returned +10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, SMBK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.