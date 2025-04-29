Gear Up for Skyward (SKWD) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4%. Revenues are expected to be $311.37 million, up 17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Skyward metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net investment income' reaching $21.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net earned premiums' will reach $287.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Expense ratio' will reach 28.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.7%.

Analysts expect 'Loss ratio' to come in at 63.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined ratio' stands at 92.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.



