Gear Up for Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Sirius XM (SIRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.18 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sirius XM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue' at $428.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' will reach $131.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' will likely reach $43.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' stands at $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' of -26 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 149 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' to reach 32,802 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33,226 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' will reach 5,641 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,774 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'ARPU - Sirius XM' will reach $15.26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.11 .

Analysts expect 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' to come in at 31,185 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31,646 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' reaching 1,651 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,580 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Total' should arrive at 28 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Sirius XM have returned -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, SIRI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

