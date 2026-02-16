Gear Up for Sensata (ST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensata (ST) will report quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $906.83 million, exhibiting a decrease of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sensata metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions' will reach $268.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Performance Sensing' should come in at $638.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Sensing Solutions' reaching $84.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.35 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Performance Sensing' should arrive at $148.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $152.00 million.

Shares of Sensata have experienced a change of +5.2% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.