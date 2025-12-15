Gear Up for Scholastic (SCHL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholastic (SCHL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $556.73 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Scholastic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Education Solutions' to come in at $64.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Children?s Book Publishing and Distribution' will reach $383.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- International' of $89.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Scholastic have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SCHL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.