Gear Up for Salesforce.com (CRM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Salesforce.com (CRM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Salesforce.com metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services and other' reaching $528.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription and support' to come in at $8.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Service' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce' will reach $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other' should arrive at $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Sales' will reach $2.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should come in at $6.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $926.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' to reach $1.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current' will likely reach $26.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.9 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total' of $53.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.3 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent' at $27.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.4 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Salesforce.com have demonstrated returns of +14.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CRM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

