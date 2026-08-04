Gear Up for Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Royalty Pharma (RPRX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $761.4 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Royalty Pharma metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' should arrive at $196.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Imbruvica' at $34.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Xtandi' will reach $43.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Promacta' to reach $6.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -80.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tremfya' to come in at $63.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +71% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq' of $22.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Evrysdi' will likely reach $48.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trodelvy' should come in at $12.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Other products' stands at $116.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Royalty Receipts' reaching $753.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trelegy' will reach $57.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Spinraza' will reach $11.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Shares of Royalty Pharma have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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