Gear Up for Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean (RCL) to post quarterly earnings of $5.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.16 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' will reach $3.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' stands at 13702 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13317 days.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Yields' reaching $302.77 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $293.46 .

Analysts expect 'Occupancy Rate' to come in at 112.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 111.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Cruise Days' of 15364 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14786 days in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' should arrive at $125.98 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $118.12 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' will reach $147.73 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.87 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Passengers Carried' to reach 2.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.31 million.

Over the past month, Royal Caribbean shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.