Gear Up for Ross Stores (ROST) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ross Stores (ROST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.54 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ross Stores metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will reach 7.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store count at end of period' should come in at 2,285 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,205 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores opened' to come in at 19 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ross Stores have demonstrated returns of -6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROST is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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