Gear Up for Rollins (ROL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Rollins (ROL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $895.05 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rollins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Residential' will reach $384.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Termite and ancillary' will reach $189.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Commercial' reaching $304.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Rollins shares have witnessed a change of +0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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