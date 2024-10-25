Gear Up for Roku (ROKU) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Roku (ROKU) will announce quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 85% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.02 billion, increasing 11.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roku metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Platform' to reach $860.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Devices' to come in at $155.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Active Accounts' at 85.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75.8 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU' should come in at $40.50. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.03 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Streaming Hours' will reach 31.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Platform' should arrive at $459.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $378.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roku here>>>



Over the past month, Roku shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ROKU will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.