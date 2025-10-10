Gear Up for Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Rexford Industrial (REXR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $247.44 million, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rexford Industrial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental revenues' of $240.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $6.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +100.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $73.92 million.

Shares of Rexford Industrial have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REXR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.