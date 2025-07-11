Gear Up for Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial (REXR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $244.72 million, exhibiting an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rexford Industrial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental revenues' to come in at $239.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should arrive at $5.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $83.11 million.

Rexford Industrial shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REXR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

