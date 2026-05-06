Gear Up for Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group (RGA) to post quarterly earnings of $6.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.42 billion, up 20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reinsurance Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenues' at $326.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +270.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net premiums' will likely reach $4.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America Traditional' reaching $117.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' of $227.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' to come in at $35.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' will reach $9.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' should arrive at $44.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' will reach $28.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America Financial Solutions' stands at $109.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' to reach $134.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' should come in at $94.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, RGA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.