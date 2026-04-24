Gear Up for Regeneron (REGN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Regeneron (REGN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $8.36 per share, indicating an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.41 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Regeneron metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Collaboration' should come in at $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other Revenue' reaching $145.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +77.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net product sales' will likely reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Bayer collaboration revenue' of $308.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)(EYLEA HD and EYLEA)- US' will reach $903.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' should arrive at $62.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' to reach $244.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' at $38.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' to come in at $116.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- US' will reach $81.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- ROW' stands at $136.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' will reach $50.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Regeneron shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REGN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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