Gear Up for Red Robin (RRGB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Red Robin (RRGB) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.57 per share, indicating an increase of 28.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $387.4 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Red Robin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Restaurant revenue' stands at $376.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Total' will likely reach 497. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 505.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - Franchised' will reach 93. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned' reaching 405. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 413 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Red Robin have experienced a change of +15.7% in the past month compared to the +8.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

