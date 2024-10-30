Gear Up for Realty Income Corp. (O) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Corp. (O) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.34 billion, up 29.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Realty Income Corp. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' reaching $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $52.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +73.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' will likely reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' to reach $81.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $608.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $495.57 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>



Over the past month, Realty Income Corp. shares have recorded returns of -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), O will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

