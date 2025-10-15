Gear Up for RBB (RBB) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, RBB (RBB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $31.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RBB metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Non Performing Assets' to reach $55.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.66 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $3.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.65 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non Performing Loans' of $53.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' should arrive at 17.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will likely reach 23.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' will reach 11.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $3.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.75 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $28.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.55 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of RBB have demonstrated returns of -6.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

