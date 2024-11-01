Gear Up for Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualcomm (QCOM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.9 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Qualcomm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- QCT- Handsets' should arrive at $6.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- QCT- IoT' of $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- QCT- Automotive' to come in at $791.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +48% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- QCT' at $8.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- QTL' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items' stands at $44.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Equipment and services' will reach $8.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Licensing' should come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' will likely reach $1.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $829 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' reaching $2.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.89 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Qualcomm here>>>



Shares of Qualcomm have experienced a change of -3.6% in the past month compared to the -1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), QCOM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.