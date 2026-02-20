Gear Up for Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pure Storage (PSTG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, indicating an increase of 44.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pure Storage metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $577.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription services' will reach $452.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to reach $1.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' at $3.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.60 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services' should arrive at $343.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $297.42 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product' should come in at $411.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $311.41 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Pure Storage have returned +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, PSTG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.