Gear Up for Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential (PRU) to post quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $13.48 billion, down 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Prudential metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies' should come in at $4.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Institutional Retirement Strategies' reaching $3.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Group Insurance' of $1.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Individual Life' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' will likely reach $7.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' should arrive at $4.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total' will reach 1401.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1328.10 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - General account' at 527.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 373.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers' to reach 246.55 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 349.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers' stands at 627.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 604.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Total' will reach 1620.76 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1665.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Assets under administration' to come in at 177.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 183.90 billion.

Prudential shares have witnessed a change of -2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

