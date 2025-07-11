Gear Up for Prologis (PLD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Prologis (PLD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prologis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Strategic capital' of $138.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental' to come in at $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Occupancy' will reach 94.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $653.08 million.

Over the past month, Prologis shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

