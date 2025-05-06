Gear Up for Primerica (PRI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Primerica (PRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 22% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $787.37 million, increasing 6.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Primerica metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other, net' will reach $17.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' at $276.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net premiums' will reach $451.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' to reach $271.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' to come in at $464.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will likely reach $39.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' will reach $52.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period' stands at 152,073. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 142,855 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' should come in at 90,432. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86,587 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Recruits' reaching 111,314. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 110,710.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Client Asset Values' should arrive at $113.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.5 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Life-Licensed Representatives' of 12,860. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,949 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Primerica have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

