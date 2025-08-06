Gear Up for Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Post Holdings (POST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.95 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Post Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Weetabix' will likely reach $139.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail' will reach $223.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands' should arrive at $945.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Foodservice' to come in at $636.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands' will reach $186.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $193.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix' will reach $34.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice' to reach $137.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $120.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail' at $33.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Post Holdings have returned -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, POST carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

