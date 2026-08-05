Gear Up for Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.08 per share, reflecting an increase of 50% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $167.74 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.6%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Plug Power metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' should arrive at $83.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will reach $24.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' reaching $33.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will reach $26.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will reach $7.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.37 million.

Shares of Plug Power have experienced a change of -12.9% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PLUG is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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